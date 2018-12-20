 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Eskimo Dawg

by Aroma Cannabis

We crossed our Alaskan Blackberry with Chemdawg 91 it's thought to be an offshoot of the original Chemdawg strain, and the numerical addition of “91” is believed to reference the year the strain first came into existence. it descends from a Thai landrace strain.

josh.j

She is a funky puppy. Great chemdog taste and a nice chill high easily puts this strain the running for my top 10 favorite strains.

OLCC Licensed Indoor Tier 2 Producer located in Canby, Oregon. 2018 Cultivation Classic Winner with Alaskan Blackberry F2. We provide Premium Indoor cannabis at an affordable price. Oregonian Owned and Operated.