josh.j
on December 20th, 2018
She is a funky puppy. Great chemdog taste and a nice chill high easily puts this strain the running for my top 10 favorite strains.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
We crossed our Alaskan Blackberry with Chemdawg 91 it's thought to be an offshoot of the original Chemdawg strain, and the numerical addition of “91” is believed to reference the year the strain first came into existence. it descends from a Thai landrace strain.
on December 20th, 2018
She is a funky puppy. Great chemdog taste and a nice chill high easily puts this strain the running for my top 10 favorite strains.