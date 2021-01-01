 Loading…

Cascade Orange THCa Crystals 1g

by Artifact Extracts

Cascade Orange has some sativa forward effects like elevating the mood and lightening the body but with a balanced calm. This strain can have quite the creative streak once you get properly focused in. Delivering with a citrus based flavor with hints of pine and spice, this well-rounded strain is quite delectable.

Premier cannabis extracts made in Eugene, Oregon

