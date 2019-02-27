bradleydanks
on February 27th, 2019
When I got these nugs they were so stinky that when I went out to run errands I forgot I had the bud on me and thought everyone else smelled like weed all day.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with GrandDaddy Purp, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer a one-two punch to the head and body, initially landing between the eyes and settling down into the limbs. Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects may help with managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness
on February 27th, 2019
When I got these nugs they were so stinky that when I went out to run errands I forgot I had the bud on me and thought everyone else smelled like weed all day.
on February 16th, 2019
It was also quite an incredible smoke. The frosty purple buds stand out in appearance and the smell has me opening my jar just to get a whiff. A Flower worth taking your time to enjoy.
on February 15th, 2019
It really is sweet and I can almost taste blueberry. Very mellow and not at all harsh. I will be back to this product. There are few that I recommend but this is one that stands out. Worth the money.