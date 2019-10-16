 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

  Dutchberry

Dutchberry

by Artizen Cannabis

Artizen Cannabis Cannabis Flower Dutchberry

About this product

Feeling blue? With the winning combination of DJ Short Blueberry and Dutch Treat, this might just be the happiest weed we’ve ever smoked. The rich berry taste and a giggly, euphoric high makes this strain one of our all-time favorites. Dutchberry took home the 2016 Dope Cup award presented by Dope Magazine. Palate and Aroma: rose and raspberry, blood orange, pine and rosemary, with a touch of pistachio

About this strain

Dutchberry

Dutchberry

Dutchberry is a 60/40 sativa-dominant hybrid strain from Artizen Cannabis in Lacey, WA. Combining Dutch Treat and DJ Short’s Blueberry, this hybrid is loaded with citrus and berry flavors that taste as good as it smells. This strain produces a happy, giggly high perfect for unwinding after a long day at work.

About this brand

Our flagship facility was custom designed and built in Lacey, Washington in 2014. Early the next year we launched our strain collection, immediately catching the attention of connoisseurs and experienced shop owners and budtenders — folks who know premium cannabis. Dedication and experience have brought us to the present day, when we can look back, take a deep breathe and give ourselves a small but deserved pat on the back for having come so far. We take great pride in our work, from cultivation to packaging, ensuring everything is just right and that your Artizen experience lives up to our own high standards.