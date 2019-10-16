mrjcblue
on October 16th, 2019
Good stuff, not sedating....unique aroma
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Feeling blue? With the winning combination of DJ Short Blueberry and Dutch Treat, this might just be the happiest weed we’ve ever smoked. The rich berry taste and a giggly, euphoric high makes this strain one of our all-time favorites. Dutchberry took home the 2016 Dope Cup award presented by Dope Magazine. Palate and Aroma: rose and raspberry, blood orange, pine and rosemary, with a touch of pistachio
Dutchberry is a 60/40 sativa-dominant hybrid strain from Artizen Cannabis in Lacey, WA. Combining Dutch Treat and DJ Short’s Blueberry, this hybrid is loaded with citrus and berry flavors that taste as good as it smells. This strain produces a happy, giggly high perfect for unwinding after a long day at work.