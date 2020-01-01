 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Early Lemon Berry

Early Lemon Berry

by Ascend

Write a review
Ascend Cannabis Flower Early Lemon Berry

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Early Lemon Berry

Early Lemon Berry

Bred by the team at Ethos Genetics, Early Lemon Berry crosses Las Vegas Lemon Skunk and Member Berry RBX (the Pink Grapefruit pheno). Offering a relaxing high, Early Lemon Berry is a great choice for daydreamers looking to create. Consumers can expect notes of sweet lemon, berry, orange, and grapefruit flavors.

 

About this brand

Ascend Logo