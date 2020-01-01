 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Terra Leaves is a complete nutrition that aims specifically at the growing cycle of the plant. It ensures the plants to focus particularly on the development of large, vital branches and shoots, making the plants increase rapidly in size. Terra Leaves is directly soluble in water and easy to absorb by the plant. This makes the result quickly noticeable. Application Can be used during the entire growing stage for the irrigation of the crop. Growing tip Ideal for airy, lime-rich (potting) composts. Quality guaranteed The stimulators and liquid nutrients of Atami are packed and sealed lighttight under the twistable cap, so the quality is guaranteed. Dosage: 1 – 5 ml per liter water 4 – 18 ml per US Gallon NPK value: 2-1-3 (w/w) pH between 4,5 – 6,5

Today, liquid plant nutrition, bio-stimulators, and substrates have become essential in the life of both the professional and the hobby grower. To meet this growing demand Atami BV has been busy since 1997 to compose the best for your crop. By continuously testing and improving its products, Atami can meet high quality standards. This quickly led to a wide selection for any method of growing. This wide choice did not go unnoticed, because soon Atami literally succeeded in conquering the world. With a large customer base spread over more than 40 countries in the world, you can truly call it a professional botanical research bureau. In this regard, the products of Atami are still sold worldwide and optimum breeding successes are obtained on many different continents. The literal translation of Atami means: ‘Here I am’. In that respect Atami is to this day leading the field in plant nutrition and is continuously in development.