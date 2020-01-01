 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. B’cuzz Blossom Builder Tabzz

B’cuzz Blossom Builder Tabzz

by Atami

Atami Growing Nutrients B’cuzz Blossom Builder Tabzz

About this product

B’cuzz Blossom Builder Tabzz are effervescent tablets that are especially developed for the flowering period and can be easily dissolved in the nutrient solution to ensure that the plant spends all its energy on the development of flower bunches. That way there will be an explosive flower production, which makes the flowers larger, heavier and more compact, but which preserves the characteristic odour and taste of the species. Dosage: 1 to 2 B’cuzz Blossom Builder Tabzz to 10 US Gallon of nutrient solution. NPK value: 20-13 (w/w) Application: Suitable as an addition to the regular NPK nutrition for cultivation on soil, hydro culture and coconut. For briefly flowering plants you add them to the nutrient solution from the 4th week of the flowering cycle onwards, until the last week of flowering. In the case of long flowering plants you are advised to start a week later with the Blossom Builder Tabzz. Quality guaranteed: B’cuzz Blossom Builder Tabzz are packed lighttight, so the quality remains guaranteed.

About this brand

Today, liquid plant nutrition, bio-stimulators, and substrates have become essential in the life of both the professional and the hobby grower. To meet this growing demand Atami BV has been busy since 1997 to compose the best for your crop. By continuously testing and improving its products, Atami can meet high quality standards. This quickly led to a wide selection for any method of growing. This wide choice did not go unnoticed, because soon Atami literally succeeded in conquering the world. With a large customer base spread over more than 40 countries in the world, you can truly call it a professional botanical research bureau. In this regard, the products of Atami are still sold worldwide and optimum breeding successes are obtained on many different continents. The literal translation of Atami means: ‘Here I am’. In that respect Atami is to this day leading the field in plant nutrition and is continuously in development.