About this product

B’cuzz Blossom Builder Tabzz are effervescent tablets that are especially developed for the flowering period and can be easily dissolved in the nutrient solution to ensure that the plant spends all its energy on the development of flower bunches. That way there will be an explosive flower production, which makes the flowers larger, heavier and more compact, but which preserves the characteristic odour and taste of the species.



Dosage:

1 to 2 B’cuzz Blossom Builder Tabzz to 10 US Gallon of nutrient solution.



NPK value: 20-13 (w/w)



Application:



Suitable as an addition to the regular NPK nutrition for cultivation on soil, hydro culture and coconut. For briefly flowering plants you add them to the nutrient solution from the 4th week of the flowering cycle onwards, until the last week of flowering. In the case of long flowering plants you are advised to start a week later with the Blossom Builder Tabzz.



Quality guaranteed:

B’cuzz Blossom Builder Tabzz are packed lighttight, so the quality remains guaranteed.