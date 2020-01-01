 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Growing
  4. Hydroponics
  5. B’cuzz ROXX made of Stonewool

B’cuzz ROXX made of Stonewool

by Atami

Write a review
Atami Growing Hydroponics B’cuzz ROXX made of Stonewool

Similar items

Show all

About this product

B’cuzz Granulated stonewool is extremely versatile for use alone as a hydroponic medium or as an enhancement to organic based mixes. Growers can choose absorbent granules to increase available water or repellent granules to increase the air space of a potting mix. Whether absorbent or repellent, plant roots will be able to penetrate the granulate particles, thereby maximizing total rooting volume in the pot. Researched in scientific Atami laboratories produces higher yields Inert and pathogen free Light and easy to transport. – More efficient with water and energy use. – It is inert and pathogen free. – It is light and easy to transport. – It is more efficient with water and energy use. The 6 inch Big Dutch incorporates the opti-flow groove pattern cut on the bottom for optional drainage. The root fibres in the original Dutch stonewool have no direction. As a result the roots will grow naturally through the mat. This causes much better humidity and homogenous nutrition throughout the mat. The results of this are a defensible root system, which feels very comfortable in this unique mat structure. B’cuzz BiMatrix stonewool products are technically superior products and will prove to grow strong crops while remaining cost effective (at least 42% cheaper than leading competition!).

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Atami Logo
Today, liquid plant nutrition, bio-stimulators, and substrates have become essential in the life of both the professional and the hobby grower. To meet this growing demand Atami BV has been busy since 1997 to compose the best for your crop. By continuously testing and improving its products, Atami can meet high quality standards. This quickly led to a wide selection for any method of growing. This wide choice did not go unnoticed, because soon Atami literally succeeded in conquering the world. With a large customer base spread over more than 40 countries in the world, you can truly call it a professional botanical research bureau. In this regard, the products of Atami are still sold worldwide and optimum breeding successes are obtained on many different continents. The literal translation of Atami means: ‘Here I am’. In that respect Atami is to this day leading the field in plant nutrition and is continuously in development.