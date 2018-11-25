 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Growing
  4. Nutrients
  5. Bloombastic

Bloombastic

by Atami

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Atami Growing Nutrients Bloombastic

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Bloombastic is a high-quality cocktail of bio-minerals and bio-stimulators that is suitable for the last flowering and ripening phase (4-6 weeks). Bloombastic increases the sugar content of your crop and therefore the weight and the smell. By means of an explosion of sugar and flower production Bloombastic provides thick, dense, sweet-smelling flowers. Compared with other liquid flowering products, Bloombastic contains over 50% more bio-minerals (phosphorus and potassium) for which absolutely no ballast substances have been used (sodium and chlorine). Bloombastic also has an enzymatic influence in several areas, and therefore has a stress-preventing and recovering influence on the plant. Application: Can be used daily throughout the flowering stage as a supplement to the regular nutrition when irrigating the crop. Bloombastic can be used for cultivation on soil, hydro and coconut and is suitable for all irrigation and/or watering systems. Growing tip: Atami especially recommends the use of Bloombastic in the last 4-6 weeks of the flowering (and ripening) stage for optimal results. Composition: Potassium Phosphate, Potassium Hydroxide, Phosphoric Acid, Iron EDTA, Phosphorus Penta oxide, Clay mineral. Dosage: 2 – 4 ml per 1 GAL water. 0,5 – 1 ml per liter water. NPK: 0-14-15 w/w

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Patton2112

Awesome product if used properly anyone who says otherwise either hasn’t tested it alongside anything different or hasn’t got a clue what there doing and want to blame it on the product for producing shit weed!!!

About this brand

Atami Logo
Today, liquid plant nutrition, bio-stimulators, and substrates have become essential in the life of both the professional and the hobby grower. To meet this growing demand Atami BV has been busy since 1997 to compose the best for your crop. By continuously testing and improving its products, Atami can meet high quality standards. This quickly led to a wide selection for any method of growing. This wide choice did not go unnoticed, because soon Atami literally succeeded in conquering the world. With a large customer base spread over more than 40 countries in the world, you can truly call it a professional botanical research bureau. In this regard, the products of Atami are still sold worldwide and optimum breeding successes are obtained on many different continents. The literal translation of Atami means: ‘Here I am’. In that respect Atami is to this day leading the field in plant nutrition and is continuously in development.