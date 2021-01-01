About this product

Bloombastic is a high-quality cocktail of bio-minerals and bio-stimulators that is suitable for the last flowering and ripening phase (4-6 weeks). Bloombastic increases the sugar content of your crop and therefore the weight and the smell. By means of an explosion of sugar and flower production Bloombastic provides thick, dense, sweet-smelling flowers.



Compared with other liquid flowering products, Bloombastic contains over 50% more bio-minerals (phosphorus and potassium) for which absolutely no ballast substances have been used (sodium and chlorine). Bloombastic also has an enzymatic influence in several areas, and therefore has a stress-preventing and recovering influence on the plant.



Application:



Can be used daily throughout the flowering stage as a supplement to the regular nutrition when irrigating the crop. Bloombastic can be used for cultivation on soil, hydro and coconut and is suitable for all irrigation and/or watering systems.



Growing tip:



Atami especially recommends the use of Bloombastic in the last 4-6 weeks of the flowering (and ripening) stage for optimal results.



Composition:

Potassium Phosphate, Potassium Hydroxide, Phosphoric Acid, Iron EDTA, Phosphorus Penta oxide, Clay mineral.



Dosage:

2 – 4 ml per 1 GAL water.

0,5 – 1 ml per liter water.



NPK:

0-14-15 w/w