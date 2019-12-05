Birthday Cake Live Resin Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$35.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
1:1 White Harmony RSO 1g by Ataraxia
on December 5th, 2019
This is one of just a couple core products I use medicinally that is essential for my pain and inflammation. Ataraxia/Goldleaf/Verano RSO syringes are the most expensive and the most effective and long lasting. With these, you don't need to use as much product per dose. White Harmony in particular is the perfect medicine for a thousand ailments, annoyances and enjoyments, and is my favorite for anytime use.