EthanDan
on June 10th, 2019
I've had this vaporizer for about a month, it worked perfectly until seemingly out of nowhere it stopped. I would love to get the thing up and running again but it doesn't seem like there is anything physically wrong with it. The only thing that could have caused it to fail like this was me overfilling it one time but even after I corrected it still remains to error out on me. I get 8 blinks whenever I try to heat it up which is strange because of the manual only listing an error for 7 blinks, referring to a short circuit. If anyone can help me troubleshoot I would really appreciate it.