Atman Starlight Vaporizer

by ATMAN VAPORIZER

3.03
$99.95MSRP

About this product

The starlight vaporizer is Atman new design portable vaporizer , in fashionable box style. True vaporizer for both dry herb and wax . The device is equipped with advanced temperature controls from 230˚F to 500˚F in 4 levels which is compatible with both dry herb and wax. Powered by 2800mah lithium battery, in conjunction with stainless steel heating chamber,it offers perfectly performance of pure and flavorful vapor throughout all the day. With only one power button to create a simply operation, convenient experience ,and elegant appearance. Atman Starlight Customization: Atman starlight, premium portable vaporizer in box style for both dry herb and wax, perfectly performance. It will be the first vaporizer coming with personal customization service on the device. We offer plenty designs for laser options. Of course yes , you can offer your own design for the customization as well,When but the maximum size is 35x45mm. Welcome you to do your own personal starlight vaporizer. Both sides of Atman Starlight are available for you . This kit includes: 1x Atman Starlight Portable Vaporizer 1x Extra Heating Chamber 1x Packing Tool 1x Cleaning Brush 1x USB Charger 1x User Manual 1x Giftbox

3 customer reviews

3.03

EthanDan

I've had this vaporizer for about a month, it worked perfectly until seemingly out of nowhere it stopped. I would love to get the thing up and running again but it doesn't seem like there is anything physically wrong with it. The only thing that could have caused it to fail like this was me overfilling it one time but even after I corrected it still remains to error out on me. I get 8 blinks whenever I try to heat it up which is strange because of the manual only listing an error for 7 blinks, referring to a short circuit. If anyone can help me troubleshoot I would really appreciate it.

STPBEACH

I've had my ATMAN VAP for around 2 years now and it is still working fine. Don't use it for dry herb anymore because never seemed to be able to get a good vap with the dry. I use it for my concentrates, a little bit lasts quite a few hits and it gives the nice clean vap high. It's a little bulky box shape with the magnetic top with protruding mouth piece make it hard to fit in your pocket and if you do put it in your pocket the magnetic top comes off, and then it's hard to get out of your pocket again. But it's very rugged otherwise, and the battery is still going strong after 2 years of use. I got mine new for $75 but they're going for $99. I feel that both prices are a little high. It's not the best portable vap available but it's not just a piece of crap, it's well made and does work kinda, which is more than I can say about its competition, most of which are just total rip offs.

Pforgione99

My wife has this vaporizer. It works ok and produces decent vapor. It's nice that it does dry herb as well as concentrates, but it gets really sticky and messy easily. The herb chamber is also pretty small #420sweepstakes

from ATMAN VAPORIZERon August 9th, 2017

hi, thank you for your feedback. you know, it is inevitable to messy that after you use a vaporizer for wax. so we design the function that you can remove the chamber and clean it. The volume of the chamber measures 1.7ml, it is bigger than other vaporizers. we will expand the capacity of the chamber on next generation. thanks for your attention.

About this brand

Atman vaporizers UK is a leading innovative company that specializes in manufacturing premium high quality portable electronic vaporizers. Since 2009 Atman utilizes the latest technology , designs, attention to detail to insure both original designs and perfect performance to our customers. Atman’s professional customer support team is knowledgeable in all aspects of our product line, No question or concern is too big or too small for our representatives. All products are covered by our 1 year limited warranty so customers can rest assured that every product is a good product. At Atman, we listen to customers feedback and reviews to improve our products. With years of experience we know your business and customers needs. We have launched ourselves ahead of the competition and have revolutionized the Vaporizer industry!!! Please visit Atman website or contact your account representative for new products . Atman ,a trusted name in personal portable vaporizer ,boost your love and your life. Sincerely, The Atman Team