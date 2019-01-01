About this product
Genetics Feminized Genotype Jack Herer x Northern Lights Dominance Dominante Sativa Ínidica 30% Sativa 70% Indoor Flowering (days) 65 - 70 days Outdoors Harvest (month) Early October Height outdoors Tall Plant Yield Very High THC Very high THC level CBD Low CBD level https://www.atomikseeds.com/en/cannabis-seeds/8-atomika.html
We breed all of our seeds. All these years of research and development have resulted in a catalogue packed with fascinating feminized and autoflowering cannabis seeds that are all 100% original feminized, powerful, productive and stable. Our attention to the maximum quality during the entire productive process of cannabis seeds have always been moved by a passion for growing and researching, allways seeking for guaranteed excellence. We are committed to the maximum quality during the entire productive process of marijuana seeds, from the moment we harvest them to their final destination at our client's hands. We are a comprehensive team of professionals who work to create better and more productive cannabis varieties. Since we began a decade ago, at Atomik Seeds we have always been moved by a passion for growing and researching, seeking, as our main objective, to offer cannabis seeds that provide a differential value in quality and production. We deliver to the USA and Worldwide. www.atomikseeds.com