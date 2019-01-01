About this product

Austin and Kat CBD Hemp Oil is handmade and made in small batches for quality. Our oil is packed full of Omega 3 & 6 for health and a taste both cats and dogs love. Infused with full spectrum, hemp derived CBD, wild alaskan salmon oil, and hemp seed oil; this will be a welcome addition to your pet’s current diet. Wild Alaskan Salmon and Hemp seed oils are jam-packed with powerful Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids. Salmon Oil contains a bounty of EPA and DHA which are healthy Omega-3 fats that provide vital nutrients for the skin, coat and body. These essential fatty acids help to support proper joint function, heart health and skin/coat condition, as well as enhance the immune system, to help your four-legged friend have a healthier, calmer and happier life. Our CBD oil is administered orally, and a dose consists of precisely measured drops placed in the side of mouth or on food or a treat. Our oil dropper has precise measurements for consistency of dosage. Oils can provide quick relief (within 15-20 minutes) and can be an alternative for pets who are having difficulty eating or are food adverse. Our oils also provide cat owners with a safe and effective way to help to alleviate symptoms such as pain and inflammation, seizures, anxiety, loss of appetite; and can help with coat and skin. Our CBD oils are a great option for pet parents who want to integrate CBD as a daily dietary supplement for their dogs and cats. Suggested Serving: 1mg per 10 lbs of weight every 4-8 hours or as needed. • 100mg contains thirty 1ml servings for dogs and cats • Each 1ml contains 3.3mg of CBD • Each bottle comes with a calibrated dropper for easy dosing for all sized pets. Oils should be kept in a cool dark place, once opened refrigerate and use within 90 days. Always shake before using.