  5. Austin and Kat - 100mg CBD Hemp Oil for Dogs and Cats

by Austin and Kat

Austin and Kat CBD Hemp Oil is handmade and made in small batches for quality. Our oil is packed full of Omega 3 & 6 for health and a taste both cats and dogs love. Infused with full spectrum, hemp derived CBD, wild alaskan salmon oil, and hemp seed oil; this will be a welcome addition to your pet’s current diet. Wild Alaskan Salmon and Hemp seed oils are jam-packed with powerful Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids. Salmon Oil contains a bounty of EPA and DHA which are healthy Omega-3 fats that provide vital nutrients for the skin, coat and body. These essential fatty acids help to support proper joint function, heart health and skin/coat condition, as well as enhance the immune system, to help your four-legged friend have a healthier, calmer and happier life. Our CBD oil is administered orally, and a dose consists of precisely measured drops placed in the side of mouth or on food or a treat. Our oil dropper has precise measurements for consistency of dosage. Oils can provide quick relief (within 15-20 minutes) and can be an alternative for pets who are having difficulty eating or are food adverse. Our oils also provide cat owners with a safe and effective way to help to alleviate symptoms such as pain and inflammation, seizures, anxiety, loss of appetite; and can help with coat and skin. Our CBD oils are a great option for pet parents who want to integrate CBD as a daily dietary supplement for their dogs and cats. Suggested Serving: 1mg per 10 lbs of weight every 4-8 hours or as needed. • 100mg contains thirty 1ml servings for dogs and cats • Each 1ml contains 3.3mg of CBD • Each bottle comes with a calibrated dropper for easy dosing for all sized pets. Oils should be kept in a cool dark place, once opened refrigerate and use within 90 days. Always shake before using.

Austin and Kat™ was started in Kat’s home kitchen in 2014, with the simple desire to keep her aging dog Brady comfortable. Today, we strive to make the highest quality CBD wellness pet products in the industry by sourcing only the very best ingredients. All of Austin and Kat™ products are all-natural, gluten-free and infused with organic full-spectrum CBD oil. They are also human food grade and third-party tested to ensure efficacy and purity. And if you ever have any questions about CBD for pets, feel free to reach out. We love educating people about the incredible holistic benefits of CBD.