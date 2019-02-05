 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. Grape CBD Vape Juice

Grape CBD Vape Juice

by AVIDA CBD

Skip to Reviews
5.04
AVIDA CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Grape CBD Vape Juice
AVIDA CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Grape CBD Vape Juice

$34.99MSRP

About this product

A fine balance of Strawberries and Grapes with all the benefits of CBD. Experience the purest CBD extracted from only the highest grade Hemp grown right here in Colorado. CBD STRENGTHS AVAILABLE: 250MG, 500MG, 1000MG CBD VAPE JUICE - PRODUCT DETAILS • All Natural 100% Organic CBD Isolate. • Non- Psychoactive • 0% THC • Non-GMO • 3rd Party Lab Tested for consistency, safety, and potency • Active Cannabinoids in each bottle: CBD • Simple to use dropper for accurate dosages. • Servings per container: 30 Full Droppers • Designed to be Vaped or Taken orally (Sublingually) • AVIDA CBD Vape Bottle Size: 30ml INGREDIENTS 100% Natural CBD Isolate, Vegetable Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, Natural & Artificial Flavorings STORAGE Keep in a cool dry area is recommended Visit "AvidaCBD.com" to learn more.

4 customer reviews

Show all
5.04

write a review

Kdawg40

Saw this line on IG and had to have this flavor. It's amazing. Will be buying more!

glamisintherzr

All Avida products are great. They help with my anxiety, sleep and nerve pain around my knees and wrist. Glad to have a quality product with no thc and shipped in a timely manner.

Caden515

Great flavor! You definitely can tell this is a high quality CBD

About this brand

AVIDA CBD Logo
Established in early 2018, AVIDA CBD has set out to create the best CBD oil products in the industry. Our policy of complete transparency means you receive the promise on our label - true CBD with exact cannabidiol content in each and every bottle, and 3rd party tested for purity, potency and consistency. It's the AVIDA CBD standard and why we created our own proprietary process AVIDA CORE®. We guarantee you'll love our CBD products. To prove it, we offer you a 60 day, unconditional money back guarantee. Try AVIDA CBD today! www.avidacbd.com