Kdawg40
on February 5th, 2019
Saw this line on IG and had to have this flavor. It's amazing. Will be buying more!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
A fine balance of Strawberries and Grapes with all the benefits of CBD. Experience the purest CBD extracted from only the highest grade Hemp grown right here in Colorado. CBD STRENGTHS AVAILABLE: 250MG, 500MG, 1000MG CBD VAPE JUICE - PRODUCT DETAILS • All Natural 100% Organic CBD Isolate. • Non- Psychoactive • 0% THC • Non-GMO • 3rd Party Lab Tested for consistency, safety, and potency • Active Cannabinoids in each bottle: CBD • Simple to use dropper for accurate dosages. • Servings per container: 30 Full Droppers • Designed to be Vaped or Taken orally (Sublingually) • AVIDA CBD Vape Bottle Size: 30ml INGREDIENTS 100% Natural CBD Isolate, Vegetable Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, Natural & Artificial Flavorings STORAGE Keep in a cool dry area is recommended Visit "AvidaCBD.com" to learn more.
on February 5th, 2019
Saw this line on IG and had to have this flavor. It's amazing. Will be buying more!
on February 5th, 2019
All Avida products are great. They help with my anxiety, sleep and nerve pain around my knees and wrist. Glad to have a quality product with no thc and shipped in a timely manner.
on February 5th, 2019
Great flavor! You definitely can tell this is a high quality CBD