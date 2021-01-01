Loading…
AVIDA CBD

Grape CBD Vape Juice

A fine balance of Strawberries and Grapes with all the benefits of CBD. Experience the purest CBD extracted from only the highest grade Hemp grown right here in Colorado.

CBD STRENGTHS AVAILABLE: 250MG, 500MG, 1000MG

CBD VAPE JUICE - PRODUCT DETAILS
• All Natural 100% Organic CBD Isolate.
• Non- Psychoactive
• 0% THC
• Non-GMO
• 3rd Party Lab Tested for consistency, safety, and potency
• Active Cannabinoids in each bottle: CBD
• Simple to use dropper for accurate dosages.
• Servings per container: 30 Full Droppers
• Designed to be Vaped or Taken orally (Sublingually)
• AVIDA CBD Vape Bottle Size: 30ml

INGREDIENTS
100% Natural CBD Isolate, Vegetable Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, Natural & Artificial Flavorings

STORAGE
Keep in a cool dry area is recommended

Visit "AvidaCBD.com" to learn more.
