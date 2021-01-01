 Loading…

Sour Tartz Live Resin Cartridge 1g

by Avitas

Avitas Concentrates Cartridges Sour Tartz Live Resin Cartridge 1g

About this product

Purple Thai X Afghani X ATF This bud packs a sweet and spicy fruity berry flavor into each inhale, with a spicy earthy exhale. The aroma is of berries and fuel with an earthy pine overtone that's both sweet and spicy at the same time. The Sweet Tart high comes on almost as soon as you exhale, filling your mind with a deep euphoria that launches you into a lifted state of pure happiness. As your mind soars, your body will begin to drop off into a deeply relaxed state that can be slightly sedative if you're not careful with your dosage. Sweet Tart is often chosen to treat conditions such as chronic stress, appetite loss or nausea, chronic pain, and depression.

About this brand

AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE. At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts. We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world. If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.

