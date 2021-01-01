About this product

Purple Thai X Afghani X ATF



This bud packs a sweet and spicy fruity berry flavor into each inhale, with a spicy earthy exhale. The aroma is of berries and fuel with an earthy pine overtone that's both sweet and spicy at the same time. The Sweet Tart high comes on almost as soon as you exhale, filling your mind with a deep euphoria that launches you into a lifted state of pure happiness. As your mind soars, your body will begin to drop off into a deeply relaxed state that can be slightly sedative if you're not careful with your dosage. Sweet Tart is often chosen to treat conditions such as chronic stress, appetite loss or nausea, chronic pain, and depression.