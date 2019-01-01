Biowave machines emit low frequency sound that increase plant yields 15-20 % by dilating Stoma. Also the machines repel insects that communicate by low frequency sound such as Spider Mites, Fungus Gnat’s and ACP. B-wave has been in business now for almost 7 years making Biowave machines. We have 14 granted patents, 7 others pending. Been on CNN and 60 Minutes. There are a lot of test results, showing that the machine increases yields and decreases insects. Instagram=@bwavetech sales@b-wavetech.com 626-814-9009