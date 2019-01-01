 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Biowave Farm Model

by B-wave Technology Inc.

Covers 10 acres . Solar assisted. Built in timer function,

Biowave machines emit low frequency sound that increase plant yields 15-20 % by dilating Stoma. Also the machines repel insects that communicate by low frequency sound such as Spider Mites, Fungus Gnat’s and ACP. B-wave has been in business now for almost 7 years making Biowave machines. We have 14 granted patents, 7 others pending. Been on CNN and 60 Minutes. There are a lot of test results, showing that the machine increases yields and decreases insects. Instagram=@bwavetech sales@b-wavetech.com 626-814-9009