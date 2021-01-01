About this product

Hot breath after playing and loving pup kisses are staples in any pet household. Their stinky breath in your face though is not always appreciated, especially if you go through the trouble of brushing their teeth, adding mouth freshener to their water, and changing their dog food to better handle their oral health. Our Fresh Breath Biscuits are the perfect after-meal snack to help keep your dog’s breath minty fresh! Parsley and peppermint oil work together to beat odors so sloppy kisses are welcomed rather than pushed away. Natural ingredients without corn, gluten, or grain byproduct make these fresh breath biscuits treats a must-have in any household! The best part is the CBD-infused addition to these superfood biscuits to help your dog relax for the night, and keep their mouths minty fresh!