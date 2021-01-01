 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Pets
  4. Pet treats
  5. CBD Fresh Breath Biscuits

CBD Fresh Breath Biscuits

by Bad Dog CBD

Write a review
Bad Dog CBD Pets Pet Treats CBD Fresh Breath Biscuits

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Hot breath after playing and loving pup kisses are staples in any pet household. Their stinky breath in your face though is not always appreciated, especially if you go through the trouble of brushing their teeth, adding mouth freshener to their water, and changing their dog food to better handle their oral health. Our Fresh Breath Biscuits are the perfect after-meal snack to help keep your dog’s breath minty fresh! Parsley and peppermint oil work together to beat odors so sloppy kisses are welcomed rather than pushed away. Natural ingredients without corn, gluten, or grain byproduct make these fresh breath biscuits treats a must-have in any household! The best part is the CBD-infused addition to these superfood biscuits to help your dog relax for the night, and keep their mouths minty fresh!

About this brand

Bad Dog CBD Logo
Your pet is an important part of your family. That’s why we want to provide you with the highest quality CBD pet products to keep them healthy and happy. Only 100% organic, Non-GMO, and grown in the US hemp is approved for our Bad Dog CBD products. Nothing that isn’t on the label is in our bottles. We ensure that quality, potency, and the most benefits for your pet are our main priorities for every product we sell.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review