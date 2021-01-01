About this product

Ramp Up Bath Time with Natural Itch-Relief Shampoo! We know that we’re not alone having a pet that is constantly itchy. The worst is when those allergies that are causing the itch become so severe that a trip to the vet is in order. Enter vet bills, medicated shampoo that is wildly overpriced, and expensive allergy meds. But, we do whatever we can because our pets are our world and we will do anything to make them feel better! The amount of money we poured into exactly that series of unfortunate events listed above is why we decided to cut out the middle man. Grooming our dogs is essential to their health, especially if they’re more prone to allergies. Our Natural Oatmeal & CBD Shampoo was crafted with exactly these issues in mind! With 2% colloidal oatmeal and 500mg of CBD per bottle, we knew that this would be an effective, and most importantly natural, remedy for relieving our fur babies’ chronic itchiness and help reduce their allergies. Protecting their coat was a main focal point in creating this shampoo, so there’s no soap in it since it can dry out and irritate their sensitive skin. Coconut and vegetable oils help create a lather without soap irritants, while also nourishing their coat, whether short, medium, or long hair. The combination of CBD and colloidal oatmeal create a perfect blend to soothe, condition, hydrate, and relieve your dog’s skin from itch and inflammation! Get Your Sud On with Bad DOg CBD’s Natural Oatmeal & CBD Shampoo!