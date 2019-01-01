About this product

Boss Glass made the ultimate daily driver with their 10 inch bong. This medium size bong is great for on the go, or even at home on the couch. The classic beaker is super convenient to clean and has an ice catcher to make the rips even smoother. Sturdy and stunning, this perfect flask shaped bottom has a touch of color around the lip to give it a nice finish that will blow you and your friends away. This low maintenance piece will make an excellent addition to your collection as it is super easy to clean and changing the water is quick and painless.