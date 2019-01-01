 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Bongs & waterpipes
  5. 10 Inch Bong

10 Inch Bong

by Badass Glass

$64.20MSRP

About this product

Boss Glass made the ultimate daily driver with their 10 inch bong. This medium size bong is great for on the go, or even at home on the couch. The classic beaker is super convenient to clean and has an ice catcher to make the rips even smoother. Sturdy and stunning, this perfect flask shaped bottom has a touch of color around the lip to give it a nice finish that will blow you and your friends away. This low maintenance piece will make an excellent addition to your collection as it is super easy to clean and changing the water is quick and painless.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

About this brand

Online retailer of unique and high quality smoking gear.