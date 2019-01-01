 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Bongs & waterpipes
  5. Purple Engraved Beaker Bong

Purple Engraved Beaker Bong

by Badass Glass

Write a review
Badass Glass Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Purple Engraved Beaker Bong

$164.20MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

This engraved bong stands just under a foot and features beautiful designs on the tube, base, and downstem. The flared mouthpiece is made for a tight seal and ringed in purple. Traveling down, the engraving on the tube is that of a totem, displaying fierce faces and animals. The totem bong tube engraving stops just above the ice catcher, made of more purple glass, before sliding into the clear glass of the beaker. Through the clear glass you're able to see the gorgeous detail of the included downstem, and the mandala formation on the bottom of the base. Around the base is a thin line of frosted glass, making this piece a polished masterpiece. Everyone will be wondering where you got this badass engraved bong, and you'll know where to send them.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Badass Glass Logo
Online retailer of unique and high quality smoking gear.