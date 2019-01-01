 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Bongs & waterpipes
  5. Triple Chamber Bong

Triple Chamber Bong

by Badass Glass

$144.50MSRP

About this product

Despite its common name, this 3 chamber bong is anything but typical. Featuring 3 identical and symmetrical tree percolators with 12 arms each, you get triple diffusion for the ultimate smoking experience. With a low drag, you won't believe how easy it is to clear a full foot and a half of glass. Best of all, you can smoke sitting down! The curved neck is designed for a more comfortable hit while also acting as a natural splash guard to prevent water from entering your mouth. It's also prepared to withstand some serious abuse, featuring thick tubing around the joint and neck. On a 4 inch gem-cut base, this 3-tier bong is thick enough to anchor to your table, yet beautifully designed to catch the attention of everyone at the next session. Specifications: 3 12-arm tree percolators Low drag so you can clear the tube quickly Height: 16 inches Joint: 18mm Includes: 18mm dry herb bowl

About this brand

Online retailer of unique and high quality smoking gear.