Despite its common name, this 3 chamber bong is anything but typical. Featuring 3 identical and symmetrical tree percolators with 12 arms each, you get triple diffusion for the ultimate smoking experience. With a low drag, you won't believe how easy it is to clear a full foot and a half of glass. Best of all, you can smoke sitting down! The curved neck is designed for a more comfortable hit while also acting as a natural splash guard to prevent water from entering your mouth. It's also prepared to withstand some serious abuse, featuring thick tubing around the joint and neck. On a 4 inch gem-cut base, this 3-tier bong is thick enough to anchor to your table, yet beautifully designed to catch the attention of everyone at the next session. Specifications: 3 12-arm tree percolators Low drag so you can clear the tube quickly Height: 16 inches Joint: 18mm Includes: 18mm dry herb bowl