RSO Infused Honey Sticks 250mg 5-pack
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 piece
$45.00
Pickup 49.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Our Killer Fish are undoubtedly irresistible! We mix cheddar cheese fish crackers with our proprietary spice blend to create the perfect medicated snack. Each 4-ounce bag contains approximately 6 servings totaling 95 mg THC. These are a perfect option for micro dosing and easy anytime snacking. Try and you'll know why!
Be the first to review this product.