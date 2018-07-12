1:1 Mandarin Chewable Troches
by verano
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
on July 12th, 2018
The Taste is deceiving because you think you're going to get a therapeutic dosage of medication but I have tooken a 300 mg dose of peach rings along with a 300 mg liquid pineapple with zero results I've tested this about 4 times and have kind of you know figured that I've gotten bad batches but went to my local dispensary and I guess you guys offer the most consistent Edibles or your money back well I've got plenty of receipts for Edibles that did nothing and did I read somewhere about consistency Miami ASU student so I do have class from 10 to 2 other than that I am available this week I think it's awesome that you guys have the policy that you do have and play and hopefully we can get to the bottom of this thank you have a good day
on November 28th, 2017
I love this flavor it's the perfect balance of sweet and helps with my medical needs. I take it before bed and sleep perfect through the night, feel refreshed for day! Plus it helps calm my body for muscle tightness with migraines.
on November 28th, 2017
I love these. They taste delicious and the dosing is always consistent.