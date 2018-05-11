Lawst74
on May 11th, 2018
One of my favourite edibles. Nice buzz, but I can still function.
The best cannabis edible in Canada. These little drops are soft, chewy, and bursting with flavour– Raspberry, blackberry, green apple, mango-tangerine, and pineapple to be exact. Current Dosage: 5mg THC (Canadian Market)
