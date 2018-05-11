 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Sunshower Gummies

Sunshower Gummies

by Baked Edibles

About this product

The best cannabis edible in Canada. These little drops are soft, chewy, and bursting with flavour– Raspberry, blackberry, green apple, mango-tangerine, and pineapple to be exact. Current Dosage: 5mg THC (Canadian Market)

Lawst74

One of my favourite edibles. Nice buzz, but I can still function.

About this brand

Based out of Victoria, BC, we source 100% of our cannabis from federally licensed MMAR growers. This cannabis is tested for pesticides and other poisons before being extracted into the essential oil we use in our products.