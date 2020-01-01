BaKed's delicious and potent edibles are guaranteed to make you feel good! We've supplied our candies, fish snacks and baked goods to dispensaries in the greater Los Angeles area for more than 7 years. We started out because we love baking, and we love sharing our creations. All of our THC treats are handcrafted using our signature recipes and premium, solvent-free and CO2 extracted cannabis oil to create deliciously soothing edibles that taste as good as they feel. Our MOST POPULAR products are our Drop Candies (25mg THC), Lollipops (25mg - 90mg THC) and irresistible Killer Fish crackers (32mg - 95mg THC). All of our products provide reliable and effective relief for pain, sleep problems and anxiety as well as aiding in relaxation and mood elevation. Everything is routinely tested to ensure consistent dosages and potency. You can find our range of uplifting edibles at more than 100 dispensaries throughout LA. We hope you enjoy getting BaKed with us!