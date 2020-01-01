 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Cannacals™ Home Kits - Transfers

by Baked Smart

$14.00MSRP

About this product

Perfect for marking chocolate, gummies, or hard candies! 4 - 7"x7" Cannacals™ Transfer Sheets Marks approximately 45-180 pieces of chocolate Home Kits are designed for consumers to have a simple, quick way to apply edible safety symbols to their cannabis edibles. Cannacals™ can be baked on at home, or easily affixed to a cannabis-infused product purchased from a dispensary. Cannacals™ consist primarily of starches and sugars in the edible base. They are pre-printed with edible food colors that retain color clarity and resist color bleeding, even on high moisture applications. Cannacals™ absorb moisture from the food product and become soft, melding in with the food item and cutting easily. Made in the USA and Orthodox Union Kosher Certified.

About this brand

Baked Smart supports and promotes common sense, community-minded safety for cannabis edibles. Baked Smart’s exclusive product, Cannacals™, are the industry’s first edible safety design made for easy and direct application to infused foods. Our edible green crosses make it possible to distinguish a regular food item from a food that contains cannabis and avoid accidental consumption. Cannacals™ adhere with moisture and can easily be applied to almost any food product including candy, chocolate, and baked goods. Baked Smart’s Cannacals™ Home Kits are designed for consumers to have a simple way to apply edible green crosses to their cannabis creations. Cannacals™ can be baked on at home, or easily affixed to a cannabis-infused product purchased from a dispensary. The cannabis industry has a long history of using the green cross as a representative symbol. Baked Smart felt it was the obvious symbol of choice and provides a quick way to identify infused foods. Our mission is to one day see all edibles marked with the green cross.