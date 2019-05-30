About this product
Balance CBD oils are 100% plant based, vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free, laboratory tested to ensure safety and potency, infused with natural terpenes and made with organic MCT oil for optimal brain function. Size/Volume: 30mL Total CBD: 500mg Dose/Serving: 12.5mg/0.75ml Recommended Use: Place 2-3 servings under your tongue, hold for 45-60 seconds prior to swallowing. We recommend starting with this to determine a baseline, increase as desired. Essential Oils for Effects: - Lavender is known for its calming and relaxing properties. Lavender may help to ease restlessness, reduce agitation, and soothe the nerves of anxiety while lifting ones mood. - Chamomile is used as a calming agent, it has been found to reduce irritability and lower blood pressure. Chamomile is widely used to reduce anxiety, reduce tension, and calm the nerves. - Clary Sage has a long history as a medicinal herb. Known for its calming properties, it also offers relaxing, soothing and balancing properties for those suffering from chronic stress or anxiety. Clary Sage also has euphoric effects, offering a feeling of joy and ease. Studies have shown Clary Sage may help to lower blood pressure and support hormonal balance. Ingredients: Organic MCT, Pure Hemp Derived CBD Isolate, Natural Plant Waxes, Natural Sweetener, Terpenes & Essential Oils: Lavender, Chamomile, Clary Sage.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.