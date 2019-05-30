Balance CBD oils are 100% plant based, vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free, laboratory tested to ensure safety and potency, infused with natural terpenes and made with organic MCT oil for optimal brain function.



Size/Volume: 30mL

Total CBD: 500mg

Dose/Serving: 12.5mg/0.75ml

Recommended Use: Place 2-3 servings under your tongue, hold for 45-60 seconds prior to swallowing. We recommend starting with this to determine a baseline, increase as desired.



Essential Oils for Effects:



- Lavender is known for its calming and relaxing properties. Lavender may help to ease restlessness, reduce agitation, and soothe the nerves of anxiety while lifting ones mood.

- Chamomile is used as a calming agent, it has been found to reduce irritability and lower blood pressure. Chamomile is widely used to reduce anxiety, reduce tension, and calm the nerves.

- Clary Sage has a long history as a medicinal herb. Known for its calming properties, it also offers relaxing, soothing and balancing properties for those suffering from chronic stress or anxiety. Clary Sage also has euphoric effects, offering a feeling of joy and ease. Studies have shown Clary Sage may help to lower blood pressure and support hormonal balance.



Ingredients:

Organic MCT, Pure Hemp Derived CBD Isolate, Natural Plant Waxes, Natural Sweetener, Terpenes & Essential Oils: Lavender, Chamomile, Clary Sage.