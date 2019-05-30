About this product
Balance CBD oils are 100% plant based, vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free, laboratory tested to ensure safety and potency, infused with natural terpenes and made with organic MCT oil for optimal brain function.
Size/Volume: 30mL
Total CBD: 500mg
Dose/Serving: 12.5mg/0.75ml
Recommended Use: Place 2-3 servings under your tongue, hold for 45-60 seconds prior to swallowing. We recommend starting with this to determine a baseline, increase as desired.
Essential Oils for Effects:
- Lavender is known for its calming and relaxing properties. Lavender may help to ease restlessness, reduce agitation, and soothe the nerves of anxiety while lifting ones mood.
- Chamomile is used as a calming agent, it has been found to reduce irritability and lower blood pressure. Chamomile is widely used to reduce anxiety, reduce tension, and calm the nerves.
- Clary Sage has a long history as a medicinal herb. Known for its calming properties, it also offers relaxing, soothing and balancing properties for those suffering from chronic stress or anxiety. Clary Sage also has euphoric effects, offering a feeling of joy and ease. Studies have shown Clary Sage may help to lower blood pressure and support hormonal balance.
Ingredients:
Organic MCT, Pure Hemp Derived CBD Isolate, Natural Plant Waxes, Natural Sweetener, Terpenes & Essential Oils: Lavender, Chamomile, Clary Sage.
About this brand
Balance CBD
Welcome to Balance CBD. Our diverse range of products allows you to take on everyday ups and downs head-on so you can live a healthy, happy, balanced lifestyle.
We dedicate ourselves to providing the highest quality, all-natural CBD products. We are proud to say that all our products are:
- Made in the USA,
- THC Free
- Gluten-Free
- Organic
- Vegan
- Kosher
-Peta Cruelty-Free
- Allergen-Free
- GMP Quality
While CBD is continually lauded for a multitude of potential health benefits, we have added essential oils and specific terpenes to fortify CBD’s effects.
Our breakthrough formulations are grounded in innovation, specifically designed to quiet your mind and soothe your body. Find your balance with Balance CBD.
