  Home
  Products
  Hemp CBD
  Hemp CBD tinctures
  CBD Oil Tinctures Strawberry Lemonade – 500mg

CBD Oil Tinctures Strawberry Lemonade – 500mg

by Balance CBD

Balance CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures CBD Oil Tinctures Strawberry Lemonade – 500mg

$49.95MSRP

About this product

Balance CBD oils are 100% plant based, vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free, laboratory tested to ensure safety and potency, infused with natural terpenes and made with organic MCT oil for optimal brain function. Size/Volume: 30mL Total CBD: 500mg Dose/Serving: 12.5mg/0.75ml Recommended Use: Place 2-3 servings under your tongue, hold for 45-60 seconds prior to swallowing. We recommend starting with this to determine a baseline, increase as desired. Essential Oils for Effects: - Lemon is known to revive and energize the mind. It helps to reduce mental fatigue, exhaustion, dizziness, anxiety, nervousness and tension. It also helps in increasing concentration and alertness. - Spearmint is well known for it’s restorative and stimulating effects, while also inspiring an active mind. Spearmint is known to alleviate fatigue and helps to uplift energy. - Bergamot, commonly found in teas, is known to provide a natural sense of energy without the negative effects of caffeine. It’s unique among citrus oils due to it’s ability to offer both stimulating and calming effects. Ingredients: Organic MCT, Pure Hemp Derived CBD Isolate, Natural Plant Waxes, Natural Sweetener, Terpenes & Essential Oils: Lemon, Spearmint, Bergamot.

About this brand

Welcome to Balance CBD. Our diverse range of products allows you to take on everyday ups and downs head-on so you can live a healthy, happy, balanced lifestyle. We dedicate ourselves to providing the highest quality, all-natural CBD products. We are proud to say that all our products are: - Made in the USA, - THC Free - Gluten-Free - Organic - Vegan - Kosher -Peta Cruelty-Free - Allergen-Free - GMP Quality While CBD is continually lauded for a multitude of potential health benefits, we have added essential oils and specific terpenes to fortify CBD’s effects. Our breakthrough formulations are grounded in innovation, specifically designed to quiet your mind and soothe your body. Find your balance with Balance CBD.