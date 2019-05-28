About this product
Balance CBD oils are 100% plant based, vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free, laboratory tested to ensure safety and potency, infused with natural terpenes and made with organic MCT oil for optimal brain function.
Size/Volume: 30mL
Total CBD: 500mg
Dose/Serving: 12.5mg/0.75ml
Recommended Use: Place 2-3 servings under your tongue, hold for 45-60 seconds prior to swallowing. We recommend starting with this to determine a baseline, increase as desired.
Essential Oils for Effects:
- Lemon is known to revive and energize the mind. It helps to reduce mental fatigue, exhaustion, dizziness, anxiety, nervousness and tension. It also helps in increasing concentration and alertness.
- Spearmint is well known for it’s restorative and stimulating effects, while also inspiring an active mind. Spearmint is known to alleviate fatigue and helps to uplift energy.
- Bergamot, commonly found in teas, is known to provide a natural sense of energy without the negative effects of caffeine. It’s unique among citrus oils due to it’s ability to offer both stimulating and calming effects.
Ingredients:
Organic MCT, Pure Hemp Derived CBD Isolate, Natural Plant Waxes, Natural Sweetener, Terpenes & Essential Oils: Lemon, Spearmint, Bergamot.
Size/Volume: 30mL
Total CBD: 500mg
Dose/Serving: 12.5mg/0.75ml
Recommended Use: Place 2-3 servings under your tongue, hold for 45-60 seconds prior to swallowing. We recommend starting with this to determine a baseline, increase as desired.
Essential Oils for Effects:
- Lemon is known to revive and energize the mind. It helps to reduce mental fatigue, exhaustion, dizziness, anxiety, nervousness and tension. It also helps in increasing concentration and alertness.
- Spearmint is well known for it’s restorative and stimulating effects, while also inspiring an active mind. Spearmint is known to alleviate fatigue and helps to uplift energy.
- Bergamot, commonly found in teas, is known to provide a natural sense of energy without the negative effects of caffeine. It’s unique among citrus oils due to it’s ability to offer both stimulating and calming effects.
Ingredients:
Organic MCT, Pure Hemp Derived CBD Isolate, Natural Plant Waxes, Natural Sweetener, Terpenes & Essential Oils: Lemon, Spearmint, Bergamot.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Balance CBD
Welcome to Balance CBD. Our diverse range of products allows you to take on everyday ups and downs head-on so you can live a healthy, happy, balanced lifestyle.
We dedicate ourselves to providing the highest quality, all-natural CBD products. We are proud to say that all our products are:
- Made in the USA,
- THC Free
- Gluten-Free
- Organic
- Vegan
- Kosher
-Peta Cruelty-Free
- Allergen-Free
- GMP Quality
While CBD is continually lauded for a multitude of potential health benefits, we have added essential oils and specific terpenes to fortify CBD’s effects.
Our breakthrough formulations are grounded in innovation, specifically designed to quiet your mind and soothe your body. Find your balance with Balance CBD.
We dedicate ourselves to providing the highest quality, all-natural CBD products. We are proud to say that all our products are:
- Made in the USA,
- THC Free
- Gluten-Free
- Organic
- Vegan
- Kosher
-Peta Cruelty-Free
- Allergen-Free
- GMP Quality
While CBD is continually lauded for a multitude of potential health benefits, we have added essential oils and specific terpenes to fortify CBD’s effects.
Our breakthrough formulations are grounded in innovation, specifically designed to quiet your mind and soothe your body. Find your balance with Balance CBD.