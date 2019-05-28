Balance CBD oils are 100% plant based, vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free, laboratory tested to ensure safety and potency, infused with natural terpenes and made with organic MCT oil for optimal brain function.



Size/Volume: 30mL

Total CBD: 500mg

Dose/Serving: 12.5mg/0.75ml

Recommended Use: Place 2-3 servings under your tongue, hold for 45-60 seconds prior to swallowing. We recommend starting with this to determine a baseline, increase as desired.



Essential Oils for Effects:



- Lemon is known to revive and energize the mind. It helps to reduce mental fatigue, exhaustion, dizziness, anxiety, nervousness and tension. It also helps in increasing concentration and alertness.

- Spearmint is well known for it’s restorative and stimulating effects, while also inspiring an active mind. Spearmint is known to alleviate fatigue and helps to uplift energy.

- Bergamot, commonly found in teas, is known to provide a natural sense of energy without the negative effects of caffeine. It’s unique among citrus oils due to it’s ability to offer both stimulating and calming effects.



Ingredients:

Organic MCT, Pure Hemp Derived CBD Isolate, Natural Plant Waxes, Natural Sweetener, Terpenes & Essential Oils: Lemon, Spearmint, Bergamot.