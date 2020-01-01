About this product

Natural Blue Hawaiian Flavor – You won’t have to wait to go on vacation to experience this tropical island favorite. A true Balance CBD treasure, this tempting terpene blend offers a fruity candy-like aroma with sweet sugary notes of freshly picked blueberries. Terpenes for Effects – This indica dominant terpene packs a heavy pain-relieving punch, offering hours of extended relief and immersing you into a peaceful state of leisure. Find comfort in our Blue Hawaiian infused vapes, even during the toughest of days. Balance CBD Vapes are 100% plant based, vegan, non-GMO, gluten free and laboratory tested to ensure safety and potency. Our vapes are made with 100% pure hemp derived CBD and infused with all natural terpenes for added effects. Choose our Balance CBD vapes and experience a wide spectrum of benefits! To ensure that you receive the most benefits from your CBD products, we ask that you always consult your physician before use. Must be 18+ years older to consume. Do not consume if you are pregnant. Do not exceed recommended serving size. Size/Volume: 1.0 mL Total CBD: 400 mg Dose/Serving: 1.3 mg/inhalation Number of Uses: 300 Servings Recommended Use: Gently inhale from the mouth piece for 3-5 seconds, then exhale slowly. Start with 2-4 inhalations. Wait 5-10 minutes to assess the effects before re-dosing. Ingredients: Organic Liquid Coconut Oil, Pure Hemp Derived CBD, infused with Pure Natural Flavors.