 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. Disposable CBD Vape Pen Strawberry Lemonade – 200mg

Disposable CBD Vape Pen Strawberry Lemonade – 200mg

by Balance CBD

Write a review
Balance CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Disposable CBD Vape Pen Strawberry Lemonade – 200mg

$25.00MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Size/Volume: 0.5 mL Total CBD: 200mg Dose/Serving: 1.3mg/inhalation Number of Uses: 150 Servings Recommended Use: Gently inhale from the mouth piece for 3-5 seconds, then exhale slowly. Start with 2-4 inhalations. Wait 5-10 minutes to assess the effects before re-dosing. Ingredients: Organic Liquid Coconut Oil, Pure Hemp Derived CBD, infused with All Natural Terpenes.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Balance CBD Logo
Welcome to Balance CBD. Our diverse range of products allows you to take on everyday ups and downs head-on so you can live a healthy, happy, balanced lifestyle. We dedicate ourselves to providing the highest quality, all-natural CBD products. We are proud to say that all our products are: - Made in the USA, - THC Free - Gluten-Free - Organic - Vegan - Kosher -Peta Cruelty-Free - Allergen-Free - GMP Quality While CBD is continually lauded for a multitude of potential health benefits, we have added essential oils and specific terpenes to fortify CBD’s effects. Our breakthrough formulations are grounded in innovation, specifically designed to quiet your mind and soothe your body. Find your balance with Balance CBD.