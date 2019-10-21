 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
GPen Gio Distillate Extract Cartridges

by BaM - Body and Mind

High THC & 1:1 THC:CBD Versions. Five Strains/Flavors: StrawNana - Grape Ape - Lemon G - DJ Short's Blueberry - Bubble Gum

AmyCake5

Jose from Gpen taught me the product while visiting territory dispensary in Chandler and helped me know what items do what. Very helpful. Love these carts.

At BaM we have developed strains that give you the perfect balance of body and mind benefits. We take amazing strains and grow them naturally, in small batches, without the use of synthetic pesticides. Every product is handcrafted and lab tested to ensure purity and potency. Try BaM Quality Marijuana, and you’ll find out what we mean by the perfect balance of body and mind. Based out of Las Vegas, Nevada.