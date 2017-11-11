ester710
on November 11th, 2017
I made some of my own capsules with this. they were awesome
Strain specific 1 gram full spectrum dripper. Terpenes and cannabinoids persevered though minimal processing using only CO2. Easy to dab with glass syringe. Easy to make edibles at home. Affordable Co2 extract. 64.3% CBD 3.5% THC
on November 9th, 2017
Made a lotion mixing this with coconut oil and it works so awesome! I have arthritis and a bum knee, works so good on both.
on November 9th, 2017
I love adding this to my tea at night. I sleep so well and feel fantastic. Smokes great too.