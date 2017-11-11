Bandits Oil MFG. was founded by two brothers with a dream, to provide quality crafted cannabis oil in Oregon. The Bandits were born and raised in Oregon and started extracted in the near the Painted Hills (started making extract near the Painted Hills ) in Eastern Oregon. (Today), they use Oregon's finest buds to make extract, and put (place) it in a vape pen or a dripper for easy use. B.O.M. uses no added ingredients, so (our customers know exactly what they’re getting) know exactly what you are getting. Quality is our number one priority. We focus on providing premium cannabis extract products at an affordable price, so all bandits (over 21) can enjoy it! Bandits Oil is minimally processed which is why it tastes just like the bud it was squeezed from, and it’s the best option for your overall health. If you don’t see B.O.M. products in your favorite dispensary, tell them you want the bandits!