Logo for the brand BOM - Bandits Oil Manufacturing

BOM - Bandits Oil Manufacturing

Cujo CBD - 1 Gram BOM Glass Dripper

Strain specific 1 gram full spectrum dripper. Terpenes and cannabinoids persevered though minimal processing using only CO2.

Easy to dab with glass syringe. Easy to make edibles at home. Affordable Co2 extract. 64.3% CBD 3.5% THC
