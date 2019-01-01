About this product

Each chamber holds a showerhead percolator with beautifully-cut slits that showers your smoke in high-grade filtration resulting in a much cleaner effect. The filtering didn't start there- the long down stem has a diffuser on the end to create the first phase in your higher quality smoking experience. After an immense amount of filtration, your smoke is then chilled by the ice held by the ice pinch on the neck. With a splash of color on the lip, percolators and on the handle of the funnel bowl, this makes it easy to personalize to your own style.