  5. 14" Beaker Bong w/ Double Showerhead Percolator, by Crystal Glass

14" Beaker Bong w/ Double Showerhead Percolator, by Crystal Glass

by Bat Kountry Online Headshop

$149.00MSRP

About this product

Each chamber holds a showerhead percolator with beautifully-cut slits that showers your smoke in high-grade filtration resulting in a much cleaner effect. The filtering didn't start there- the long down stem has a diffuser on the end to create the first phase in your higher quality smoking experience. After an immense amount of filtration, your smoke is then chilled by the ice held by the ice pinch on the neck. With a splash of color on the lip, percolators and on the handle of the funnel bowl, this makes it easy to personalize to your own style.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

About this brand

A carefully curated selection of the best bongs (water pipes,) hand pipes, bubblers, grinders, ash catchers, dabbers, nails, and more. Our brands use only the best materials, including thick scientific glass. Diamond Glass, Biohazard Glass, Icon Glass! Secure SSL encryption, fast shipping, discreet and safe packaging. Our customer service is second to none! Check out our prices at www.batkountry.com.