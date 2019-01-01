Bayflower™ is a brand of cannabis products packaged and distributed with the consumer in mind. No more do we as consumers have to accept the producer-driven market of yesterday, we call the shots. With BayflowerTM, you can count on the fact that each product has been through our rigorous quality control standards and packaged with love just for you! Every human being is as unique as the fingerprint that identifies us. When we look around, we see people of all shapes, sizes, colors and ages. Our tastes vary as widely as our wants, needs and desires. At Bayflower, we recognize that and package our products with YOU in mind. -Quality: First things first, we would never turn out a product that we, ourselves don’t love. It all starts with care and love from cultivation, through packaging... and if that isn’t enough, we put all of our products through lab testing not only for potency, but for biological and chemical safety and terpene profiling as well. With Bayflower, you will always know exactly what you are getting. -Terpenes: If you’ve heard of terpenes, you probably know that these organic compounds are responsible for the taste and smell of the cannabis plant, but there is way more to it than that. Did you know that many plants other than cannabis produce terpenes too? Just think of the last time you drove past a pine forest and smelled that lovely pine smell in the air. How about the last time you sliced through an orange and your mouth watered. The very same terpenes that created some of the simplest pleasures in nature can be found in your cannabis plant. It doesn’t stop there... terpenes can also be associated with many different healing properties. -Vibes: Cannabis comes in many different varieties and strains. With the exception of the high-CBD strains that are grown to limit or reduce the psychoactive nature of the THC, most strains will have some feelings associated with them. At Bayflower, we try out and test all of our products and report the feelings, or vibes associated with the products. Individual vibes will vary, but we will list the most common expectations for each strain. BE FREE!