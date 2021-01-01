About this product

Dim those lights and get snuggly because it's about to be lights out with this heavy indica. The genetics behind this rare strain are currently unknown to the public, but rest assured it packs a powerful punch! Patients who have tried this strain reported effects similar to that of certain narcotics and reported finding themselves in a hypnotic state shortly after medicating. Whether you suffer from conditions such as chronic pain, or insomnia, or perhaps you need to recover your muscles from an intense workout, or have simply had a rough day and need chill out, this is the strain for you.



THC: 85.7%



CBD: 1.6%



Vibe: Hypnotic



Notes of: Citrus, Pine, Lavender



Terpenes: Limonene, Pinene, Linalool



Tested at Harren's Lab for Potency, Terpenes, Microbials, Pesticides, and Solvents