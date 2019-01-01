 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Berry Hard Candies - 50mg CBD DOWN

Berry Hard Candies - 50mg CBD DOWN

by Beaucoup

Write a review
Beaucoup Edibles Candy Berry Hard Candies - 50mg CBD DOWN
Beaucoup Edibles Candy Berry Hard Candies - 50mg CBD DOWN

About this product

Beaucoup’s proprietary effect-based terpene profiles are formulated to provide a consistent experience every time. Our Berry hard candies provide calm and relaxed effects you can count on. - Test Info: 50mg CBD (average) - DOWN Effects: Calm + Relaxed - 10 Pieces - Weight: 25g

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Beaucoup Logo
In response to inconsistent user experience in the edible market LTRMN created Beaucoup, a terpene-enhanced edibles line for consumers seeking a curated cannabis experience. Beaucoup is formulated with proprietary terpene profiles to provide consistent UP and DOWN experiences you can trust. - Product lines include Hard Candies, Caramels, and Gummies - Available in THC, CBD, and 1:1 - Consistent effect-based SKUs - Clean Green Certified Distillate