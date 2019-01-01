About this product
Beaucoup’s proprietary effect-based terpene profiles are formulated to provide a consistent experience every time. Our Berry hard candies provide calm and relaxed effects you can count on. - Test Info: 50mg CBD (average) - DOWN Effects: Calm + Relaxed - 10 Pieces - Weight: 25g
In response to inconsistent user experience in the edible market LTRMN created Beaucoup, a terpene-enhanced edibles line for consumers seeking a curated cannabis experience. Beaucoup is formulated with proprietary terpene profiles to provide consistent UP and DOWN experiences you can trust. - Product lines include Hard Candies, Caramels, and Gummies - Available in THC, CBD, and 1:1 - Consistent effect-based SKUs - Clean Green Certified Distillate