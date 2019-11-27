 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

  3. Beaucoup
Beaucoup

Effect-Based Edibles

Beaucoup Hard Candies
Beaucoup Coffee Caramels
Beaucoup Gummies

About Beaucoup

In response to inconsistent user experience in the edible market LTRMN created Beaucoup, a terpene-enhanced edibles line for consumers seeking a curated cannabis experience. Beaucoup is formulated with proprietary terpene profiles to provide consistent UP and DOWN experiences you can trust. - Product lines include Hard Candies, Caramels, and Gummies - Available in THC, CBD, and 1:1 - Consistent effect-based SKUs - Clean Green Certified Distillate

Candy

Available in

United States, Oregon