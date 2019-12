Wyz on September 1st, 2019

I bought this brand hard candy while visiting Portland Oregon. I got a mango flavor sativa and a pineapple indica. Both were very potent. I have tried many edibles in different states and this is the most potent one I have ever tried. The indica had me in a kush coma and I was in heaven!!! Both indican and the sativa had me feeling amazing. This is a must try!