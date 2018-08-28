 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Chemzilla

by Bedford Grow

Chemzilla is an uplifting hybrid that maintains the effects of relaxtion while simultaniously giving a smooth, euphoric start and winding down with a more sedative finish. This strain can be used for daytime or nighttime medicating. Patients may find this strain to alleviate stress, depression, pain, anxiety and insomnia. Patients may also experience an increase in appetite.

Chichick

Great for day time. It helps with pain and doesn't mess with my head so I am focused and able to work.

From seed to patient, Bedford Grow upholds itself to the highest standards in plant care and quality products to provide therapeutic healing for the patients of Illinois.