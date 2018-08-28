Chichick
on August 28th, 2018
Great for day time. It helps with pain and doesn't mess with my head so I am focused and able to work.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Chemzilla is an uplifting hybrid that maintains the effects of relaxtion while simultaniously giving a smooth, euphoric start and winding down with a more sedative finish. This strain can be used for daytime or nighttime medicating. Patients may find this strain to alleviate stress, depression, pain, anxiety and insomnia. Patients may also experience an increase in appetite.
on August 28th, 2018
Great for day time. It helps with pain and doesn't mess with my head so I am focused and able to work.