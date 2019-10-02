 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Cherry Charlotte

by Bedford Grow

About this product

Cherry Charlotte is a CBD strain that offers anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective properties that may also reduce frequency and severity of seizures. This flower is relaxing with a functional component.

TheGr8Kate

I buy this as an RSO from Bedford Grow. A generaous 1:1 THC/CBD percentage. Great for my chronic fibromyalgia pain and rotator cuff shoulder pain. I dissolved it into a large jar of coconut oil (32 oz) and add a spoonful first thing to my morning coffee. A spoonful in the evening if I need it, in herbal tea. Absolutely love this! No high and no pain. I'm relaxed yet focused. I also have anxiety and it works well for that too. I wish my dispensary carried this on a regular basis. One gram syringe makes about 200 doses - 5 mg per teaspoon. Perfect dose for me.

About this brand

From seed to patient, Bedford Grow upholds itself to the highest standards in plant care and quality products to provide therapeutic healing for the patients of Illinois.