TheGr8Kate on October 2nd, 2019

I buy this as an RSO from Bedford Grow. A generaous 1:1 THC/CBD percentage. Great for my chronic fibromyalgia pain and rotator cuff shoulder pain. I dissolved it into a large jar of coconut oil (32 oz) and add a spoonful first thing to my morning coffee. A spoonful in the evening if I need it, in herbal tea. Absolutely love this! No high and no pain. I'm relaxed yet focused. I also have anxiety and it works well for that too. I wish my dispensary carried this on a regular basis. One gram syringe makes about 200 doses - 5 mg per teaspoon. Perfect dose for me.