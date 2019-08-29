CatsAreEh on August 29th, 2019

First hit gets you almost immediately like a hammer to the face, and then it brings on some energy to get you revved up to start your day. Upon my personal experience, this strain gave me anxiety attacks but only some physical symptoms, weirdly enough the mental anxiety was very muted by the unexpected mental relief this strain gave me. Wouldn't suggest for patients with anxiety, but definitely for people looking to get an energy boost to start their day and get stuff done. It's a great morning strain!