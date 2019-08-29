 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Headwrecker is a Hybrid strain covered in a frost of trichomes. With this Hybrid, patients may experience mood elevation with relief from nausea and pain in tandem with appetite stimulation.

CatsAreEh

First hit gets you almost immediately like a hammer to the face, and then it brings on some energy to get you revved up to start your day. Upon my personal experience, this strain gave me anxiety attacks but only some physical symptoms, weirdly enough the mental anxiety was very muted by the unexpected mental relief this strain gave me. Wouldn't suggest for patients with anxiety, but definitely for people looking to get an energy boost to start their day and get stuff done. It's a great morning strain!

Huddson88

Very visually stimulating and keeps you feeling stress free and spacey upon the first hit. Extremely psychoactive at larger doses. Potent AF.

From seed to patient, Bedford Grow upholds itself to the highest standards in plant care and quality products to provide therapeutic healing for the patients of Illinois.