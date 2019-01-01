About this product
Orange Afghani is a smooth, long lasting Indica flower. This flower comes from the motherland of all cannabis, Afghanistan. With the hallmarks of an Indica flower, patients may find this flower to provide physical relaxation and euphoria without a heavily sedating feeling.
Orange Afghani
Orange Afghani
Orange Afghani by Bedford Grow is a heavy indica with bright terpenes. Crossing an Orange Ghost mother and a Lashkar Gah/White ‘91 father, Orange Afghani inherits tart citrus terpenes overlain by a sweet, floral undertone native to many traditional Kush cuts. This strain has a happy, euphoric buzz that couples well with its functional relaxation. Orange Afghani is also known to produce high levels of the terpene terpinolene.