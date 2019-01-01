Orange Afghani by Bedford Grow is a heavy indica with bright terpenes. Crossing an Orange Ghost mother and a Lashkar Gah/White ‘91 father, Orange Afghani inherits tart citrus terpenes overlain by a sweet, floral undertone native to many traditional Kush cuts. This strain has a happy, euphoric buzz that couples well with its functional relaxation. Orange Afghani is also known to produce high levels of the terpene terpinolene.