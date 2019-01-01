 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Orange Afghani

by Bedford Grow

Orange Afghani

About this product

Orange Afghani is a smooth, long lasting Indica flower. This flower comes from the motherland of all cannabis, Afghanistan. With the hallmarks of an Indica flower, patients may find this flower to provide physical relaxation and euphoria without a heavily sedating feeling.

About this strain

Orange Afghani

Orange Afghani

Orange Afghani by Bedford Grow is a heavy indica with bright terpenes. Crossing an Orange Ghost mother and a Lashkar Gah/White ‘91 father, Orange Afghani inherits tart citrus terpenes overlain by a sweet, floral undertone native to many traditional Kush cuts. This strain has a happy, euphoric buzz that couples well with its functional relaxation. Orange Afghani is also known to produce high levels of the terpene terpinolene.   

About this brand

Bedford Grow
From seed to patient, Bedford Grow upholds itself to the highest standards in plant care and quality products to provide therapeutic healing for the patients of Illinois.