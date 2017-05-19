Bedford Grow
Orange Afghani
IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
Orange Afghani is a smooth, long lasting Indica flower. This flower comes from the motherland of all cannabis, Afghanistan. With the hallmarks of an Indica flower, patients may find this flower to provide physical relaxation and euphoria without a heavily sedating feeling.
Orange Afghani effects
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Hungry
50% of people report feeling hungry
Pain
75% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
75% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
50% of people say it helps with insomnia
